With the seriousness of the climate crisis dominating global headlines, the urgent need to shift away from fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and concurrently, step up emergency preparedness, are driving Waimea Community Association’s Town Meeting agenda from 5:15-7 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 3, 2019 in Waimea School cafeteria.

The meeting will include a presentation by Makani Energy Kite project’s Flight Testing Program Manager, Kate Stirr, who will update the community on Makani’s energy kite testing program on Parker Ranch land near West Hawai’i Concrete. Makani, a research and development company based out of Alameda, California, is creating kites that efficiently harness energy from the wind, so that more people around the globe can have access to clean power. After early flight testing of soft kites similar to kiteboarding kites on Maui in 2008, the team returned to Hawai’i in 2014 to begin setting up a test site on Parker Ranch land. After spending several years advancing their technology in California, Makani began flight testing their 600kW energy kite at the Waimea site in August of 2018.

Stirr will describe the team’s progress over the past year and share video footage from recent flight tests. She will be available to answer questions about the ongoing testing program.

Also on the agenda will be a conversation with leadership of Hawai’i County Parks & Recreation including Director Roxcie Waltjen, Deputy Director Maurice “Mo” Messina and Planner James Komata about the parks system in Waimea and North Hawai’i including current facilities, programs and services, and also future plans, especially as they relate to the Waimea District Park. A previously scheduled discussion of P&R programs and future possibilities that had to be postponed will include the suggestion of converting the planned community center in the district park to a “hurricane hardened emergency shelter.”

WCA’s spotlighted non-profit for October will be Na Kalai Wa’a – Waimea’s voyaging ‘ohana who will share insights and video clips of the Makali’i voyaging canoe’s recent trip to the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and Mokumanamana. PWO Navigator Chadd Paishon will speak both about how the voyage was used to help train the next generation in open ocean navigation using only the sun, stars, waves and other natural features, and also about the extended land-based ‘ohana that participated in this voyage by growing, gathering and preparing 100 percent of the food for the crew on the nearly month-long sail.

As always, attendees will be given an opportunity to make a tax-deductible contribution to the spotlighted nonprofit.

Also on the agenda will be brief updates about State Legislature and County Council business and Community Policing, and advisories about the Sat., Oct. 12 Waimea Fall Festival at Waimea District Park, and the Thurs., Oct. 31 Luala’i Subdivision Halloween celebration.

As always, everyone is welcome to Waimea Town Meetings; there is no charge but membership is urged to support ongoing association activities.

Also as always, steaming hot Starbucks coffee and cookies will be provided.

For more info, go to www.WaimeaTown.org or www.Facebook.com/WaimeaCommuni…

