MEDIA RELEASE

The Keauhou Transfer Station closed at 8 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019. It should reopen as regularly scheduled Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Until 6 p.m. today, the public can take their residential waste to the Kealakehe Transfer Station, which is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Waiea Transfer Station also closed at 8 a.m. today. It should reopen as regularly scheduled on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Until 6 p.m. today, the public can take their residential waste to the Kealakehe Transfer Station, which is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Kealakehe greenwaste site is also closed today and should reopen as regularly scheduled tomorrow, October 1, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Until 4:15 p.m. today, the public can take their greenwaste to the West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility (aka the Puʻuanahulu landfill), which is open six days a week (closed on Sundays) from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding. Please visit our www.hawaiizerowaste.org website for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, at 961-8270.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

