MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Parks and Recreation announces the 19th annual Akamai Living Health Fair will take place on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium in Hilo from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Department’s Elderly Activities Division collaborates this event with HMSA, to highlight community resources and services that are available to older adults.

This free public Health Fair is open to all ages, and will include health screenings, flu shots, and various health demonstrations. There will also be bingo, door prizes and entertainment for all those in attendance .

Contact Elderly Recreation Services for more information at 966-5801.

