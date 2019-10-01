MEDIA RELEASE

Surveillance Image 1

Surveillance Image 2

Surveillance Image 3

On (September 27) at approximately 1:30 a.m., an unidentified male party entered the construction site of a commercial storage facility located at 73-5631 Olowalu Street Kailua Kona. He damaged a portable office unit, storage unit door and removed various power tools from the construction site.

The construction site was able to capture the suspect on video surveillance. The unidentified suspect is described as a local male, approximately 5-feet-10-inches, 250 pounds and has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

If you are able to identify the suspect in the surveillance images, please contact Officer R. Nishioka on the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

