MEDIA RELEASE

Surveillance Image

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man whose image was captured on a surveillance camera during shoplifting at a construction supply store on Luhia Street in Kailua Kona.

At approximately 2:35 p.m., on Tuesday (September 17) an unidentified man left the store without paying for a cordless DeWalt cut-off saw. He is believed to be in his mid-30s to 40s, approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, 185 pounds with a tan complexion. He had black curly hair protruding from underneath a black baseball cap. He was wearing a blue, buttoned short-sleeve shirt over a gray t-shirt and long dark colored pants.

Police ask anyone with information about the identity of the person in the photo to call Officer Andrew Walters at (808) 326-4646 ext. 253 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

