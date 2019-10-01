MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of September 16, 2019, through September 22, 2019, Hawai`i Island police arrested twenty-one (21) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 818 DUI arrests compared with 830 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 2 11 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 4 222 Puna 4 137 Ka’u 0 15 Kona 8 351 South Kohala 3 75 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 21 818

There have been 698 major accidents so far this year compared with 889 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.5 percent.

To date, there were 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities (One fatal crash that occurred on 05/05/2019, in the District of Kona which resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition on 07/02/2019. One fatal crash that occurred on 06/15/19, in the District of Puna which resulted in one fatality was reclassified; victim died of natural causes.), compared with 21 fatal crashes, resulting in 23 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 33.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 39.1 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

