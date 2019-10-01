MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of September 23, 2019, through September 29, 2019, Hawai`i Island police arrested twenty (20) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 838 DUI arrests compared with 843 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.6 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 11 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 6 228 Puna 2 139 Ka’u 0 15 Kona 11 362 South Kohala 1 76 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 20 838

There have been 718 major accidents so far this year compared with 921 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22 percent.

To date, there were 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities (One fatal crash that occurred on 05/05/2019, in the District of Kona which resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition on 07/02/2019. One fatal crash that occurred on 06/15/19, in the District of Puna which resulted in one fatality was reclassified; the victim died of natural causes.), compared with 22 fatal crashes, resulting in 24 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 36.4 percent for fatal crashes, and 41.7 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

