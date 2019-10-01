MEDIA RELEASE

Police assigned to be in place for the TMT protestor blockade and encampment on Mauna Kea access road continued the stepped-up traffic enforcement efforts on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) which began on (August 15).

The continuing efforts of police during the new weeklong period covering last Thursday (September 19) to date, has resulted in the issuance of an additional 717 traffic citations and two suspects arrested for four offenses. The 717 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (342)

Excessive Speeding (4)

Seatbelt (31)

Child Restraint (7)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (4)

Tint (40)

No Driver’s License (15)

No Insurance (21)

Unsafe vehicle (38)

Other moving violation (14)

No License plate (22)

Regulatory (179)

Parking (0)

The four arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (4)

The combined total of the 6-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by the Hawaiʻi Police Department stands at 3501 citations issued and 37 persons arrested for 61 offenses.

The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorist and pedestrians alike.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

