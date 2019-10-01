MEDIA RELEASE

Courtney Joseph

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old female with an array of fraudulent financial crimes stemming from a burglary that occurred on (April 10).

Police arrested and charged Courtney Joseph of Pāhoa on (September 25) after she was identified as using a stolen credit card from an elderly 72-year-old female victim who is bedridden.

A friend of Joseph was caretaking for the victim and periodically accompanied the caretaker to the victim’s residence.

During one occasion after befriending the victim, Joseph allegedly took the credit card and used it at various establishments. None of the transactions from the use were done with the consent of the victim.

Police charged Joseph with assorted fraud, credit card fraud, identify theft and theft as well as a burglary from the incident. Her bail was set at $105,000.00.

Police are reminding the public to be aware of those that take care of our “kupuna,” as they may become victimized in this type of criminal activity. Officer Roberto Segobia who investigated the incident said, “We just need to be aware of who is coming and going when we have people caring for our elderly, it is shameful when this kind of incident occurs, I was glad we were able to resolve this by catching the person responsible.”

