MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announces the upcoming flight plans for October 2019:

October 1, between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. to shuttle passengers and gear for petrel monitoring from the summit of Kīlauea to Mauna Loa at about 9,000-ft elevation.

October 3, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. to shuttle passengers and gear for petrel monitoring from about 9,000-ft elevation on Mauna Loa to the summit of Kīlauea.

October 15, between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. to shuttle passengers and gear for petrel monitoring from the summit of Kīlauea to Mauna Loa at about 9,000-ft elevation.

October 16, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for invasive banana poka surveys and control on Mauna Loa Road between 5,000-ft. and 6,000-ft elevation.

October 17, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. to shuttle passengers and gear for petrel monitoring from about 9,000-ft elevation on Mauna Loa to the summit of Kīlauea.

October 29, between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. for ungulate surveys and control work in the Kahuku Unit, between 4,000-ft and 6,500-ft elevation.

October 30, between 8 a.m. and noon for invasive Guinea grass surveys and control along Keauhou Trail, from the coast to 2,000-ft elevation.

October 30, between noon and 1p.m. to shuttle passengers and supplies to control invasive plants from ʻĀinahou to ‘Āpua Point.

The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather. Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.

