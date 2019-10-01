MEDIA RELEASE

The Kealakehe (Kona) Transfer Station’s green waste site only is closed today, October 1, 2019, due to staff shortages and is expected to reopen as regularly scheduled tomorrow, October 2, 2019.

The public may take their green waste to the West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility, aka Puʻuanahulu landfill in Waikoloa, which is open six days a week (closed on Sundays), from 7:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding. Please visit our www.hawaiizerowaste.org website for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 961-8270.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

