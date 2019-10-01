MEDIA RELEASE

Pride Collection Macarons

HONOLULU – Hawaiian Airlines and La Tour Café are celebrating Honolulu Pride Month with a limited-edition Pride Collection macaron set being sold in October at all Oʻahu La Tour Café locations, as well at the Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival in Waikiki on Oct. 19.

“We are proud to collaborate with Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate Pride Awareness Month and donate a portion of proceeds to the Hawaiʻi LGBT Legacy Foundation,” said Trung Lam, CEO of La Tour Café. “We support their purpose of building a more compassionate environment for all.”

Customers who purchase the $15 Pride Collection will enjoy macarons in six rainbow-colored flavors including red velvet (red), mango (orange), lilikoi (yellow), mint chocolate (green), blueberry cheesecake (blue), and a new La Tour Café exclusive flavor, grape (purple). For each box sold, La Tour Café will donate $2 to the Hawaiʻi LGBT Legacy Foundation, organizers of the Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival. Hawaiian Airlines Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard will match up to $10,000 donated.

“The Hawaiʻi LGBT Legacy Foundation has a mission to support, empower, educate, unite and facilitate LGBT organizations and individuals in Hawaiʻi,” said Will Coleman, chairman of the Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival. “Honolulu Pride is our biggest project of the year and we couldn’t pull it off without the support of our partners like Hawaiian Airlines and the generous donation to be made to the Foundation by La Tour Café through the sale of their Pride macarons.”

As a HawaiianMiles Marketplace partner, La Tour Café will also offer Hawaiian Airlines Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard members four bonus HawaiianMiles and a free macaron with each Pride Collection purchase. All customers who purchase the Pride Collection will receive a 10 percent coupon good towards future La Tour Café purchases.

The idea behind the Pride Collection was conceived by members of Hawaiian’s LGBTQA employee resource group, Haʻaheo (Hawaiian for Pride), who wanted to engage partners in a special collaboration.

“We’re always looking for fun ways to work with our partners on opportunities that engage the communities we serve,” said Kevin Fujinaga, manager of retail partnerships at Hawaiian Airlines and Haʻaheo member. “We are truly proud to have La Tour Café join us as a local partner to offer a delicious product with a message of acceptance and understanding.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

