Have you ever sat in class or work and had your mind drift aimlessly after a couple of minutes? Are there times when you feel you have the answer to a question, but you can’t remember what it is?

Many of us have been in these situations daily. The great news is that you can improve your focus, increase your concentration, increase your recall, increase and improve your long-term memory, and increase your ability to truly listen rather than simply hear. In addition, you can learn how to improve your study skills by developing and using a 15-minute study plan.

If you’re a high school or college student, this workshop is for you and will help you to succeed in school. And the Focus Skills will help anyone – regardless of age.

Join us at Hawai’i Community College – Pālamanui and the University Center, West Hawai’i as we host a free and fun workshop titled “Activate Your Focus Skills, Improve Your Study Skills,” taught by Jon Sabati, Tech Coordinator at Konawaena Middle School. In this workshop, Sabati will cover the challenges we all have with focus, the reasons for these challenges and have his Konawaena Middle School students demonstrate the exercises used to increase focus, listening and memory. Within the hour, expect to see an increase in your own active listening and recall skills, and learn how to develop your 15-minute study plan so that you can improve your study skills.

This workshop will be held on Tuesday, October 8, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Hawai’i Community College – Pālamanui campus on the Culinary Lanai.

RSVP is requested. Contact Carrie Kuwada Phipps, University Center at carriekp@hawaii.edu, 808.969.8808 to RSVP or for more information.

