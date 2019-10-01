MEDIA RELEASE

Wednesday (October 2) is “National Coffee with a Cop Day.”

The “South Kohala Coffee with a Cop” event takes place Wednesday, (October 2,) from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the Waimea McDonald’s, in the Waimea Shopping Center located at 65-1154 Mamalahoa Highway, Kamuela.

“Coffee with a Cop” encourages community members to get to know their police officers over a cup of coffee. This casual event has no agenda and topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.

Come talk story and get to know your district police officers over a cup of java from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

