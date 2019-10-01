MEDIA RELEASE

Due to significant decreases in the global recycling markets, the County, unfortunately, will no longer be able to accept some of the items collected at our transfer stations. The County’s current 2-Bin recycling program includes a “mixed bin” for recycling of paper, plastic, cardboard/boxboard, and aluminum/tin, and a second “glass bin” for non-HI-5 glass. As of October 16, 2019, paper and plastics will not be accepted. However, the County will continue its ongoing efforts to evaluate potential alternatives to remain environmentally and economically responsible.

The County’s 2-Bin recycling program, offered at designated Recycling & Transfer Stations, will be downsized on October 16, 2019, as follows:

The “2-Bin” recycling program will be downsized to collect only:

Corrugated Cardboard (clean and not contaminated with food)

Brown Kraft Paper Bags (e.g., paper shopping bags)

The “Glass bin” will continue to collect:

Glass Bottles and Jars Clean non-HI-5 bottles and jars (e.g., wine bottles, pickle jars) No caps, covers, or lids Will be collected in the separate “glass” bin



Metal Cans previously accepted will now be collected in the scrap metal bins offered at select Recycling & Transfer Stations as follows:

Must be clean, small (e.g., tuna, soup, pet food cans)

The HI-5 beverage container redemption program remains in effect. For further information, please visit our website at www.hawaiizerowaste.org/2-bin/ for the full list of recyclable items accepted at the County of Hawaiʻi’s Recycling & Transfer Stations.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to address this challenge.

