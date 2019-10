MEDIA RELEASE

On (September 27) at approximately 4 p.m. the Hawaiʻi Police Department received information on a possible firearm threat at a Kealakehe High School dance event. School officials were contacted and it was decided that the event would be canceled. Officers stood by as school premises were evacuated and locked up.

A Terroristic Threatening case was initiated, and the Hawaii Police Department is continuing the investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket