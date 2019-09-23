MEDIA RELEASE

Coffee with a Cop in Waikoloa

The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s South Kohala Community Policing Section invites you to join them for “Coffee with a Cop,” on Tuesday (September 24) at Starbucks in the Queens Marketplace located at 69-201 Waikoloa Beach Drive #1001, Waikoloa.

“Coffee with a Cop” encourages community members to get to know their police officers over a cup of coffee. This casual event has no agenda and topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.

Come talk story and get to know your district police officers over a cup of java from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Please contact the South Kohala Community Policing Section at (808) 887-3080 if you have any questions.

