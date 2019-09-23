MEDIA RELEASE

Kyle Brittain

Hawaiʻi Island Police are renewing their request for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Kyle Brittain who was reported as missing. He was last seen near the Waipio Valley lookout area on Friday morning (August 30). He had informed family members that he was going hiking for the day on the transverse (Zig-Zag) trail in Waipio Valley towards Waimanu Valley. He has not returned or been heard from by family and friends since.

Brittain is described as being 5-feet-11-inches, 145 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Hawaiʻi Island Police and Fire personnel, along with family, friends, and volunteers, have conducted extensive air and ground searches in the Waipio and Waimanu Valley areas. Additionally, police have been following up on numerous tips from the community. At this time, this case remains classified as a Missing Person investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have information on his whereabouts or who may have seen or spoken to Brittain to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

