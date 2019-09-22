MEDIA RELEASE

Department of Environmental Management work crews will be in the Mill Camp area in Pāpaʽikou on September 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The crews will be doing “smoke test” surveys to assist inspectors in identifying connections where rainwater (inflow) and groundwater (infiltration) may enter the sanitary sewer system.

Please note that the smoke used in testing may be seen coming from vent stacks on houses, sewer manholes, or holes in the ground. This smoke is non-toxic, non-staining, has no odor, is white to gray in color, and poses no fire hazard.

The smoke should not enter homes or businesses unless there are connections to the old sewer pipe in the area. Homeowners are advised to pour a gallon of water into each floor drain prior to our testing.Traffic delays within the area may occur, and we apologize for any inconvenience that may arise during the smoke tests.

