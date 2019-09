MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Parks and Recreation announces the Kohala Pool will be temporarily closed from September 25, 2019 to September 27, 2019. During this closure, three stadium light poles that have become a safety hazard will be removed.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to reopening as soon as the work is complete.For more information please contact the Parks and Recreation Aquatics Specialist at 961-8694.

