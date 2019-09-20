MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged multiple individuals in connection with several business burglaries that occurred in the South Kohala District.

Between July and August 2019, there was an increase of reported business burglaries that occurred at various locations in the South Kohala District. To reduce the business burglaries, an enforcement team, comprised of South Kohala Patrol officers, was assembled and investigative efforts were focused on quickly identifying and arresting those individuals responsible for the business burglaries. During the two-week investigation, in addition to the reported burglaries, officers also discovered that business and personal checks were taken and cashed at various locations. Through the efforts of the enforcement team, investigators identified and arrested several individuals who were responsible for the recent and previously reported burglaries that occurred in South Kohala, as well as a recent burglary that occurred in North Kohala. The arrested individuals are identified as follows:

Brandon Shaver, 39-years-old, of Kamuela, was arrested and charged, for two counts of Burglary in the Second Degree, which was reported in June and July 2018, in the 62-1200 block of Puako Road, in Puako. His bail was set at $4,000. Bail was posted, and a court date was issued to Shaver.

Cherry Lyn Rivera, 34-years-old, of Hawi, was arrested and charged, for one count of Burglary in the Second Degree, which was reported in (July 2018) in the 62-1200 block of Puako Road, in Puako. Her bail was set at $2,000. Bail was posted, and a court date was issued to Rivera.

Dakota Tolentino, 24-years-old, of Kamuela, was arrested and charged, for two counts of Burglary in the Second Degree, which was reported in August 2019 at the following locations: the 69-1000 block of Kuualii Place, in Waikoloa; and the 65-1200 block of Kawaihae Road, in Kamuela. During the investigation, officers recovered one single barrel shotgun and $1,634 in cash and Tolentino were also arrested and charged for one count each of Permit to Acquire, Registration Mandatory, and Ownership Prohibited. His bail was set at $34,200. Bail was posted, and a court date was issued to Tolentino.

Dylan Gutierres, 26-years-old, of Kapaau, was arrested and charged, for four counts of Burglary in the Second Degree, which were all reported in August 2019 at the following locations: the 62-1200 block of Puako Road, in Puako; 65-1200 block of Kawaihae Road, in Kamuela; 69-1000 block of Kuualii Place, in Waikoloa; and the 54-0000 block of Union Mill Road, in Kapaau. His bail was set at $20,000. He was held at the Kealakehe Police Station pending his initial court appearance at the Kona District Court this morning (September 20).

Latasha Harrison, 27-years-old, of Kamuela, was arrested and charged, for one count each of Theft in the Second Degree, Theft in the Third Degree, Attempted Theft in the Third Degree, Forgery in the Second Degree, and Unlawful Possession of Confidential Information. Her bail was set at $7,000. She was held at the Kealakehe Police Station pending her initial court appearance at the Kona District Court this morning (September 20).

Katerina Mitsioura, 31-years-old, of Kamuela, was arrested and charged for two counts each of Theft in the Second Degree, Unauthorized Possession of Confidential Information, and Forgery in the Second Degree. Her bail was set at $12,000, and she remains in police custody pending her initial court appearance at Kona District Court on Monday (September 23) morning.

Pono Catrett, 28-years-old, of Kamuela, was arrested for one count of Burglary in the Second Degree, which was reported in August 2019, in the 62-1200 block of Puako Road in Puako. After conferring with the Prosecutor’s Office, Catrett was released, pending continued investigation.

Police advise that investigations into the reported burglaries are continuing and encourage anyone with information to contact Officer Edward Lewis or Sergeant Erich Jackson, via email at Erich.Jackson@hawaiicounty.gov, or at (808)887-3080, or the non-emergency police dispatch at (808) 935-3311.

