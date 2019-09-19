MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s (DBEDT) Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) has a new website that will make the regulatory process more small business-friendly.

The SBRRB is a regulatory agency that reviews proposed new and amended Hawai‘i Administrative Rules (HAR) and advises governmental rule-drafting agencies on the impact on small businesses prior to adoption by the governor and county mayors. The SBRRB also oversees proposed rules, regulations and legislation for economic impact on small businesses, and proposes rules or statutory changes that would improve the regulated climate for Hawai‘i small businesses.

The new website is an improved, revamped and user-friendly tool to assist Hawai‘i’s business community, rule-drafting agencies, business chambers and trade organizations in providing current information on the status of state and county new and proposed HAR’s that have small businesses.

The website’s highlights include a new layout with a more unified appearance, improved navigation of the site and a new dashboard that includes an up-to-date status of the SBRRB’s review of the HARs; an improved webpage for a small business owner’s submission of a “regulation for review”; dates for monthly meetings; and an explanation in diagram-form as to how small businesses may get involved in the rule-making process.

In addition, the website will provide a mobile-friendly layout that works across all mobile devices and tablets and meets ADA requirements for an efficient, open government. Visit sbrrb.hawaii.gov

About the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

