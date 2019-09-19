MEDIA RELEASE

“Officer of the Year” Officer Ansel Robinson

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee named its “2019 Police Officer Of The Year” on Wednesday (September 18). This year, the honor went to Officer Ansel Robinson, who was named Officer of the Month for November 2018 and again in March 2019.

Officer Robinson demonstrates strong determination and resolve. He can make use of the information he is given and make concentrated efforts determining if the information is valid. As one example, through Officer Robinson’s efforts, an arrest was made with the recovery of drugs and money.

In another situation, Officer Robinson displayed a strong determination to turning what could have been just a minor contact with police officers into the potential of sending a person who has been preying on our community away for a long time.

He is a valued and respected member of the Police Department and is committed to making the community a safe place to live and work.

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee supports the police department in its effort to prevent crime, deter criminals, and enforce the laws. Over the past 48 years, the organization has donated over $100,000 in cash, goods, and services to the Kona District Police.

2019 Officer of the Year Candidates

