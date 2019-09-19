MEDIA RELEASE

Police assigned to be in place for the TMT protestor blockade and encampment on Mauna Kea access road continued the stepped-up traffic enforcement efforts on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) which began on (August 15).

The continuing efforts of police during the new week long period covering last Thursday (September 12) to date, has resulted in the issuance of an additional 547 traffic citations and 11 suspects arrested for 18 offenses. The 547 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (209)

Excessive Speeding (2)

Seatbelt (46)

Child Restraint (1)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (9)

Tint (5)

No Driver’s License (20)

No Insurance (22)

Unsafe vehicle (28)

Other moving violation (22)

No License plate (26)

Regulatory (157)

Parking (0)

The 18 arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants (5)

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (5)

An open container of alcohol (2)

Driving with a Revoked License (1)

Driving without an operator license (2)

No insurance (2)

Promoting a dangerous drug (1)

Assigned officers also conducted a non-traffic related arrest on Friday (September 13) upon locating a theft suspect within the protest camping area near Mauna Kea access road. The theft offense had been previously reported to police occurring two days prior in Kalapana. The suspect was found in the same tent where six Department of Transportation (DOT) plastic barricades had been located on (August 30).

In August officers conducting traffic enforcement and patrols on Daniel K. Inouye Highway came across a verbal altercation among protestors and while addressing that situation observed several barricades in a tent. Subsequently, in that instance, a felony theft case was generated and a suspect interviewed under Advise of Rights, the barricades were recovered and returned to the side of Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

The combined total of the 5-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by Hawaiʻi Police Department stands at 2784 citations issued and 35 persons arrested for 57 offenses.

The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorist and pedestrians alike.

