Police arrest two in possession​ of heroin

MEDIA RELEASE

A Hilo man on the run for 4-years was captured on (September 17).

Hawaiʻi Island Police received a tip relative to the whereabouts of a Christopher Igawa-Silva who was wanted on serval warrants issued by the Hawaiʻi Island Drug Court.

Police discovered Igawa-Silva in a vehicle on Stainback Highway with a female identified as Destanyie Calicdan of Hilo and a small infant. Inside the vehicle, police observed heroin needles and arrested Calicdan.

After testing, police determined that the substance within the needles was heroin.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Igawa-Silva was charged with drug possession and bail set at $10,000.00. Calicdan was also charged with drug possession and her bail set at $2,000.00.

Police are continuing their efforts in searching for and apprehending suspects with outstanding warrants and are encouraging the public to continue to call in tips and provide information that will assist in the apprehension efforts. The public may call the police department’s non-emergency number (808) 935-3311.


