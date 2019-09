MEDIA RELEASE

Starting Monday, September 23, 2019, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency is switching its messages and alerts service provider to a new vendor.

To receive the new Hawai‘i County Civil Defense email and phone messages and alerts, you will need to register. To register, please click on the following link; www.hawaiicounty.gov/…/civil… .

Thank you subscribing to Civil Defense email and phone messages and alerts .

Should you have any questions and request more information, please call Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency at 808-935-0031.

