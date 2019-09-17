MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged a 33-year-old Mountain View man with an array of offenses stemming from an incident that occurred in June.
On Tuesday morning (September 17) after conferring with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section charged Robert K. Pahio with two counts of first-degree Assault, Kidnapping, first-degree Terroristic Threatening, first-degree Criminal Property Damage, Accidents Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury, two counts of Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, Resisting an Order to Stop Motor Vehicle, and Driving without a valid Driver’s License. He is being held in lieu of $71,000.00 bail pending his initial court appearance on Wednesday (September 18) in Hilo District Court
On (June 24) South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a possible traffic accident on Ohai Street in Hilo. It was later determined that
