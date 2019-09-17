MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA (PTA), Hawai‘i—Training for the months of September and October 2019 will involve Oahu based US Army logistical and artillery units; US Marines from Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), Kaneohe Bay; and Hawaii Island Police Department Special Response Team. All training will take place on PTA as part of routine, recurring training events.

Training will include the following:

• small and heavy weapon marksmanship qualification (10-13 Sept)

• artillery and mortar fire training (29 Sept-10 Oct), (21-31 Oct)

• Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) training (1-31 Oct)

• helicopter gunnery (1-31 Oct)

Military units are scheduled to conduct vehicle convoy movements on the following dates, times, and destinations:

• 17 Sept between 8 AM and 2 PM from Kawaihae to PTA

• 19 Sept between 8 AM and 2 PM from Kawaihae to PTA

• 24 Sept between 8 AM and 2 PM from Kawaihae to PTA

• 1 Oct between 8 AM to 12 PM (Noon) from Kawaihae to PTA

Hawaii Island motorists are advised to be aware of the multi-vehicle convoys that are often travelling at much slower than normal speeds, and will pull over to allow other motorists to pass safely.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

