MEDIA RELEASE

WATER NOTICE

AFFECTED AREA: PANAʻEWA, SOUTH HILO CUSTOMERS BETWEEN MAKALIKA STREET AND LAMA STREET AND ALSO AWA STREET AND RAILROAD AVENUE INCLUDING ANY SIDE ROADS AND LANES; SOUTH HILO, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Makalika Street between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at (808) 961-8790.

DATE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2019

TIME: 3:30 P.M. TO 4:30 P.M.

DEPARTMENT OF WATER SUPPLY COUNTY OF HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply is an Equal Opportunity provider and employer.

