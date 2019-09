HCCD traffic audio message

This is a Civil Defense traffic message at 8 a.m., September 17, 2019.

The Department of Water Supply is working today and tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on new water lines on Highway 19 near the 27 mile marker located just north of Laupahoehoe Gulch.

During these times, traffic will be limited one lane.

Motorists please expect delays and plan accordingly.

For more information, please call the Department of Water Supply at (808) 887-3030 or visit hawaiidws.org.

This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

