MEDIA RELEASE

Unidentified female suspect

Unidentified male and female suspects

Unidentified male suspects

Unidentified female suspect

Unidentified male suspect

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying parties involved in a theft case that occurred between late August and early September in the Fern Acres subdivision in Mountain View.

Surveillance footage revealed two unknown males and two unknown females in a black vehicle enter the property and remove items.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Officer Robert Keffer at 965-2715.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

