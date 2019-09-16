 

   

Police release photos of suspects involved in theft case

  • Unidentified female suspect
    Unidentified female suspect
  • Unidentified male and female suspects
    Unidentified male and female suspects
  • Unidentified male suspects
    Unidentified male suspects
  • Unidentified female suspect
    Unidentified female suspect
  • Unidentified male suspect
    Unidentified male suspect

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying parties involved in a theft case that occurred between late August and early September in the Fern Acres subdivision in Mountain View. 

Surveillance footage revealed two unknown males and two unknown females in a black vehicle enter the property and remove items.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Officer Robert Keffer at 965-2715.


