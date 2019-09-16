MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying parties involved in a theft case that occurred between late August and early September in the Fern Acres subdivision in Mountain View.
Surveillance footage revealed two unknown males and two unknown females in a black vehicle enter the property and remove items.
Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Officer Robert Keffer at 965-2715.
