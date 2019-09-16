MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of September 9, 2019, through September 15, 2019, Hawai`i Island police arrested twenty-eight (28) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 797 DUI arrests compared with 805 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 9 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 6 218 Puna 5 133 Ka’u 2 153 Kona 12 343 South Kohala 2 72 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 28 797

There have been 674 major accidents so far this year compared with 882 during the same period last year, a decrease of 23.6 percent.

To date, there were 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities (One fatal crash that occurred on 05/05/2019, in the District of Kona which resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition on 07/02/2019. One fatal crash that occurred on 06/15/19, in the District of Puna which resulted in one fatality was reclassified; victim died of natural causes.), compared with 19 fatal crashes, resulting in 21 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 26.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 33.3 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

