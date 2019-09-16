 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of September 9-15, 2019

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of September 9, 2019, through September 15, 2019, Hawai`i Island police arrested twenty-eight (28) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.  Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.  One of the drivers was under the age of 21.   

So far this year, there have been 797 DUI arrests compared with 805 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly TotalYear to Date
    
Hāmākua1 9
North Hilo0 3
South Hilo6 218
Puna5 133
Ka’u2 153
Kona12 343
South Kohala2 72
North Kohala0 4
    
Island Total28 797

There have been 674 major accidents so far this year compared with 882 during the same period last year, a decrease of 23.6 percent. 

To date, there were 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities (One fatal crash that occurred on 05/05/2019, in the District of Kona which resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition on 07/02/2019. One fatal crash that occurred on 06/15/19, in the District of Puna which resulted in one fatality was reclassified; victim died of natural causes.), compared with 19 fatal crashes, resulting in 21 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year.  This represents a decrease of 26.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 33.3 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.


