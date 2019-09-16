MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged a 48-year-old Mountain View man with firearms offenses stemming from a report of a male party with a firearm and a request to check on his welfare.

On Friday (September 13, 2019), at about 7:36 p.m., South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a reported weapons incident at a residence on East Kahaopea Street in Hilo. A female caller reported that Vernon Fergerstrom was at the property and that he may have a gun in his possession. Fergerstrom, who had reportedly left the residence, was operating a silver Toyota Tundra, with Kingdom of Hawaiʻi and Hawaiʻi State flags attached to the top rack in the back of his truck.

The vehicle was located a short time later at a business in the immediate area on Kanoelehua Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted, and based on officer’s interactions with the driver, he was subsequently arrested for Place to Keep Firearms. The vehicle was also recovered.

Police applied for a search warrant and recovered a 9MM rifle from the truck, a high-capacity magazine, and ammunition for the rifle. A firearms registration check was conducted and it was determined that the rifle is not registered to Fergerstrom.

After conferring with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Fergerstrom was charged with Place to Keep; Unloaded Firearms Not Pistols/Revolvers and Place to Keep Ammunition. His Bail was set at $2500.00. He is being held pending his initial court appearance today (September 16, 2019) in Hilo District Court.

