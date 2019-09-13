MEDIA RELEASE

Application Deadline for Competitive Nomination Process is October 31, 2019.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Mazie K. Hirono announced she is currently accepting applications from Hawaii students seeking a military service academy nomination. Each year, Senator Hirono nominates Hawaii students to the Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, Naval Academy, and the Merchant Marine Academy. Qualified students seeking a Congressional nomination from Senator Hirono must apply by the October 31, 2019 deadline.

“Each year, I have the privilege of nominating talented Hawaii students interested in attending a military academy, serving our country, and becoming one of our nation’s future leaders,” Senator Hirono, Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and a member of the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors, said. “Those selected for nomination will go forward to proudly represent our state as they continue through the rigorous and highly competitive application process.”

To be considered for a nomination, candidates should have a strong academic background, a track record of participation in school and community activities, a high standard of physical fitness, and a desire to serve as a commissioned officer in the U.S. uniformed services or the U.S. Merchant Marine. A nomination does not guarantee an appointment to one of the academies.

For more information on how to apply, please click here.

