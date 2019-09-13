 

   

Police seek info on fatal hit and run in April

September 13, 2019

The Hawai’i Police Department is renewing a request to members of the community that may have any information regarding the circumstances of a hit and run vehicle crash that occurred during the early morning hours of Wednesday (April 3) on Highway 11, North of Makalika Street, which resulted in the death of 35-year-old Anthony Harper, of Pāhoa.

Traffic Enforcement Unit Investigators are also seeking information from persons that may have observed a male pedestrian walking Hilo-bound along Highway 11 (Kanoelehua Avenue) between Keaʻau town and Makalika Street on (April 3) between 12:30 a.m. to 1:50 a.m.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit is continuing to investigate this incident which has been classified as a Negligent Homicide, and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Blayne Matsui at (808) 961-2391.


