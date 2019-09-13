MEDIA RELEASE

Police assigned to be in place for the TMT protestor blockade and encampment on Mauna Kea access road continued the stepped-up traffic enforcement efforts on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) which began on (August 15).

The continuing efforts of police during the new weeklong period covering last Thursday (September 5) to date has resulted in the issuance of an additional 431 traffic citations and five suspects arrested for five offenses. The 431 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (207)

Excessive Speeding (7)

Seatbelt (18)

Child Restraint (4)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (3)

Tint (10)

No Driver’s License (14)

No Insurance (18)

Unsafe vehicle (20)

Other moving violation (9)

No License plate (16)

Regulatory (103)

Parking (2)

The five arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants (1)

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (3)

Revocation of Release warrant (1)

The combined total of the 4-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by the Hawaiʻi Police Department stands at 2237 citations issued and 24 persons arrested for 39 offenses. The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorist and pedestrians alike.

