UPDATED:

The National Weather Service has let the Flood Advisory for Hawaii Island Expire. Have a great weekend. Your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense Flood Advisory message for 6 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawaii for the east side from Hamakua to Puna Districts until tonight.

A Flood Advisory means localized flooding may occur.

Due to the Flood Advisory, the following are issued:

Residents in flood prone areas remain alert for flooding conditions.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff may cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking.

Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.

Do not attempt to cross fast flowing or rising water; turn around don’t drown.

Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Treat flashing traffic lights as a 4-way stop.

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors. Stay tuned to your radio for updates and changes in conditions.

This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

