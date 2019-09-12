MEDIA RELEASE

UH Hilo’s Fall 2018 entering class during Orientation Week. Photo courtesy of UH Hilo

The University of Hawai`i at Hilo has been named the most ethnically diverse campus among national universities by the U.S. News & World Report in its 2020 report of college rankings. UH Hilo received a diversity index of 77 percent, followed by Rutgers University in New Jersey at 76 percent and the University of Nevada – Las Vegas at 75 percent.

“We are proud to serve such a diverse group of students,” noted Chancellor Bonnie D. Irwin. “The assets they bring to UH Hilo enrich our community and help us provide an inclusive, high-quality education for all of our students.”

Data was derived from each institution’s fall 2018 total undergraduate degree-seeking student body as reported to U.S. News & World Report. The diversity index indicates that on a scale of 0 to 1, the closer the number is to one, the more likely it is for students to run into others from a different ethnic group.

Students at UH Hilo in fall 2018 reported being 22.4 percent Asian, 36.1 percent Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 22.5 percent white and 13.9 percent of two or more races.

The Chronicle of Higher Education’s 2018 Almanac named UH Hilo the most diverse four-year public university in the nation.

