HONOLULU – The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Office of the Securities Commissioner invites teams to participate in the 2019-2020 Hawaii LifeSmarts Competition.

LifeSmarts is a free, national educational program that teaches students critical life skills in five key areas: Personal Finance, Consumer Rights & Responsibilities, Health & Safety, the Environment, and Technology through online quizzes and in-person competitions. Teams must consist of one adult coach/teacher and at least 4 students.

Teams can participate in the online portion of the competition from Monday, October 21, 2019 until Friday, December 6, 2019 at 7 p.m. HST. The highest scoring teams of the four (4) top high schools will be invited to compete at the state championship competition in Honolulu on

February 8, 2020. The winning team will represent Hawaii at the national LifeSmarts competition, scheduled for April 25-28, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

“We are proud to sponsor this national program and we encourage teams statewide to participate,” said Securities Commissioner Ty Nohara.

Middle school or “Junior Varsity” (JV) teams with students in grades 6-8 may participate in an online-only competition from October 21, 2019 to December 6, 2019. Winners of the JV competition will be recognized online.

For more information about the Hawaii LifeSmarts program, please visit www.lifesmartshawaii.com or contact assistant state coordinator Gloryana Akapo, at 586-2737 or gakapo@dcca.hawaii.gov.

The Hawaii LifeSmarts program is locally sponsored by the DCCA’s Office of the Securities Commissioner and Insurance Division, in partnership with the Hawaii Credit Union League, and is run by the National Consumers League. Over 1,800 local students have participated in Hawaii LifeSmarts since 2005. Local businesses interested in becoming a sponsor of the Hawaii LifeSmarts program are welcome to contact the assistant state coordinator for more information.

